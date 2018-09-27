Huntsville International Airport benefiting from federal funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville International Airport is one of several airports across the country that received grants from the federal government on Thursday. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced 37 grants to airports in 34 states for runway reconstruction, maintenance, and other projects.

"These grants will help to revitalize and strengthen critical infrastructure projects at smaller and rural airports in a number of ways," said Secretary Chao.

The Federal Aviation Administration awarded $29.1 million in supplemental funding to the airport. You won't see any changes here inside the airport, but this funding is going towards improving infrastructure on the outside.

The grant given to the airport will go towards constructing taxiway C.

"We see this as a continuing effort to continue to grow and expand our facilities that serve North Alabama and the south central Tennessee area," said Huntsville International Airport spokesperson Rick Tucker.

Tucker says this grant will help meet the needs of the growth the airport is experiencing and continue to expand their international and air cargo operations.

"We have anywhere from nine to fifteen 747's a week coming in and out of the Huntsville International Airport, and this will serve not only those existing ones and make it safer for their operations but it'll also open up a new area for expansion," Tucker said.

Funding for taxiway C will help to increase the airport's safety and overall capacity and Tucker considers it an honor to receive this grant.

The grant to the airport is one of eight grants that's going towards construction and maintenance of taxiways.