Historic Memorial to be built in Huntsville to honor slaves

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the state of Alabama prepares to celebrate its 200 years of history, the group African Americans in Huntsville-Madison County has announced plans for a historic memorial.

City and State officials, including State Representatives Laura Hall, Mike Ball, and Rex Reynolds joined with the group to support the initiative today.

The Wall of Remembrance will honor the contributions of:

Slaves brought to Huntsville in the 18 th and 19 th centuries who are buried in unmarked graves in the Georgia Slave Cemetery – now the site of Huntsville Hospital’s parking garage – and the Colored Cemetery, now known as Glenwood Cemetery

Past and current African-Americans who’ve significantly contributed to the development and growth of Huntsville-Madison County in the areas of.

The Wall of Remembrance will be built in 2019. They have not picked a site to build the memorial at.

Many of the Huntsville/Madison County slaves were believed to be buried where Huntsville Hospital’s Madison street garage is now located.

“Individuals saw bodies placed into dump trucks and unfortunately taken to the city dump,” African-Americans in Huntsville-Madison County Committee member William Hampton said.

Now, there’s nothing more than a marker planted in front of the garage to remember slaves.

When Huntsville Hospital starts to expand officials have agreed for an archaeologist to be on seen in case more remains of slaves are found.

“If they see anything or artifacts of course human remains we want to be able to give those people a proper burial,” Hampton said.