Get ready for another big night of CBS premieres!

This Thursday night means another night of CBS premieres, including the return of a favorite that is returning to the screen after decades!

Mom – 8 p.m.

Christy has second thoughts about law school after a tough first day, and Bonnie is plagued by an upsetting dream on the sixth-season premiere.

Murphy Brown – 8:30 p.m.

Candice Bergen returns as the broadcast news legend. Back in the game after a brief retirement, and faced with a world of 24-hour cable, social media, “fake news” and a vastly different political climate, Murphy is determined to draw the line between good television and honest reporting, proving that the world needs Murphy Brown now more than ever.

S.W.A.T. – 10 p.m.

The team engages in a standoff with human traffickers holding child hostages when a major earthquake hits Los Angeles during their operation, compromising the takedown. Also, Hondo forms an unexpected personal connection with deputy district attorney Nia Wells, and Jim Street has trouble adjusting to his new life as a patrol officer.