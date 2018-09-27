× Blue Origin is official choice for new ULA rocket’s booster engines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Blue Origin will provide rocket engines for the United Launch Alliance’s next rocket in development, and those engines mean more jobs in Huntsville.

Jeff Bezos’s space company will provide its BE-4 rocket engines for the Vulcan Centaur, which ULA said is nearing design completion.

The Blue Origin engines will power the rocket’s booster stage. Aerojet Rocketdyne will provide engines for the upper stage of the rocket.

“We are very glad to have our BE-4 engine selected by United Launch Alliance. United Launch Alliance is the premier launch service provider for national security missions, and we’re thrilled to be part of their team and that mission,” said Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith.

Blue Origin will make the engine at a facility in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. United Launch Alliance has its manufacturing, assembly and integration facility in Decatur. An estimated 350 jobs will be created at the facility.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R.-Ala., said the partnership between ULA and Blue Origin will create hundreds of jobs and bring an investment of $200 million to Alabama.

“This is a true testament to North Alabama’s world-class workforce and long history of supporting our nation’s space and defense,” Shelby said. “I am proud to represent a region that continues to attract such powerful companies.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also welcomed the news.

“Huntsville is proud that both Blue Origin and Aerojet Rocketdyne will play a major role in ULA’s production of the Vulcan Centaur rocket,” Battle said. “Huntsvlile led the U.S. propulsion revolution in the 60s, and we continue to do so with a thriving industry of rocket scientists and rocket producers. Thi sis what we do better than anyone else in the world.”

Officials said ULA plans to have an initial test flight for the Vulcan Centaur in mid-2020.