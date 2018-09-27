AMC to redistribute thousands of pieces of Army equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDSTONE ARSENAL -- The Army is moving 10,000 pieces of equipment from Southwest Asia to the United States. It is one of the biggest such moves since 2012.

Army officials say this move is a testament to just how important Army Materiel Command is and how important Redstone Arsenal is to soldiers around the world.

Moving ten-thousand pieces of equipment is no easy task. The equipment, weapons, communication equipment, and power generators, will be moved out of Southwest Asia. Countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait. Equipment that those in the field determined they no longer needed.

Lieutenant General Edward Daly said the move means nothing in terms of changing the Army's commitment to the area.

"In no way shape or form will degrade our ability to support combat operations in southwest Asia," said LTG 5V Daly.

The equipment will be disrupted to depots across the United States. In most cases for overhaul or rebuild.

That's where Army Material Command comes in, finding the best place for equipment. The men and women there are responsible for logistics and readiness that supports the warfighters and Army units worldwide.

"People drive through the gates, workforce drives through the gates here at Redstone, they really have a worldwide impact," said Daly.

Over the last few years, they have redistributed over a half-million pieces of equipment and turned in over a million pieces of obsolete equipment. Ensuring soldiers get the equipment they need, and it's the latest and greatest.

Lieutenant General Daly said it shows the global impact of Army Material Command.

"Taking equipment form the field, right that needs to be upgraded, redistributing accordingly, so that there are no shortfalls in other places in the world," he said.

They will start moving equipment back to the U.S. between November and January.

Once the equipment is back in the country, it will then be repaired by some of the 20 to 40 thousand workers at army depots and arsenals across the country. Then redistributed to where it is most needed.