UG White permanently closes Huntsville location, owner discusses future plans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UG White Mercantile, along with its upstairs neighbor Pints and Pixels closed in early August due to a fire and the resulting water damage.

Pints and Pixels has since reopened, but UG White announced this week that they don’t have plans to reopen at all.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” said Derrick Young, owner of UG White. “We love Huntsville, we loved the patrons we had over there. We didn’t see how we could recover.”

Ultimately, the closing was the result of a business making a hard business decision.

“We hate to disappoint, but sometimes things just don’t work out,” Young said.

He says the history of UG White is what makes it so special, and that history can be found and felt three-fold at the Athens location.

“We’re 101 years old, we want to continue to be here for another 101,” Young said. “That’s our goal.”

But downtown Huntsville is growing, and a large, vacant space is sure to draw interest.

“Several people that have already expressed interest, from multiple entertainment venues to other things,” Young said. “We hope to have somebody that can come in there and really bring something special again to downtown Huntsville.”

UG White will continue providing local and old-fashioned durable goods and gear in the heart of downtown Athens.