Shooting under investigation after victim found on Interstate 65
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65 around 11 a.m. and found the victim, they said.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin.
Authorities said they believe the shooting may have occurred somewhere other than where they found the victim.
At last check they were still working to determine a suspect and what led to the shooting.
34.730413 -86.913347