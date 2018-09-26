× Shooting under investigation after victim found on Interstate 65

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and Interstate 65 around 11 a.m. and found the victim, they said.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin.

UPDATE: Victim is being transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the groin, and the scene is clear on Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd. Investigators working to determine suspect and scene of the shooting. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 26, 2018

Authorities said they believe the shooting may have occurred somewhere other than where they found the victim.

At last check they were still working to determine a suspect and what led to the shooting.