Round Two: another Flash Flood Watch for North Alabama

Another wave of showers and some thunderstorms moves across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee early Thursday, and some of the rain could be heavy enough to cause some temporary flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Madison, Marshall, Morgan, Cullman, Jackson, DeKalb, Etowah, Cherokee, Marion (AL), and Winston Counties through 7 PM Thursday.

Locally-heavy rainfall still may exceed 1-2″ in a few spots, but the over-all set-up is not quite as widespread as the flood potential was early Wednesday. It could still be impactful in localized areas, though.

So how much rain are we talking?

For some of us, very little. Others, it could be more than two inches; that looks very spotty, though.

Showers finally taper off Thursday afternoon, and other than a slim chance of a few brief, light showers Friday, we have a decent period of dry mostly weather ahead.

