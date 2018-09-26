× Overturned tractor trailer causes traffic back up on I-65 near state line

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A tractor-trailer has overturned in the southbound lanes of I-65, south of the Tennessee state line and north of Exit 365 (Alabama 53) in the Ardmore area of Limestone County.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the inside southbound lane is blocked near mile marker 366 and causing a traffic issue. Authorities closed both lanes for a while crews work to get the vehicle upright. One lane has now been reopened.

Traffic backed up to Exit 1 in Tennessee, authorities recommended taking an alternate route if possible.