One dead in wreck on Highway 67 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Police were on the scene of a wreck where they said one person was killed Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 67 near the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge, Decatur police said. The wreck blocked all eastbound lanes. One westbound lane was converted to eastbound.

One person was confirmed dead.

Police asked drivers to expect delays in the area and avoid it if possible. They also warned drivers to be careful driving on slick roads because of weather conditions.