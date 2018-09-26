Live Alert 19 FAQs

Our new Live Alert 19 app includes new features and improvement from our old app, but the new layout means learning how to navigate the new version. To help our viewers stay ahead of the weather and adjust to the new Live Alert 19 more easily we’ve compiled some of our most frequently asked questions about the app.

How do I set locations/alerts?

There are two places you can add locations within the app: the homepage and the interactive radar From the homepage: Tap the gear icon at the top right-hand corner of the home page Select ‘locations’ Select ‘add location’ and fill in the address and name of the location (work, home, school, etc) Select which alerts you would like to receive Click the ‘save’ or ‘done’ button in the upper right hand corner From the Interactive Radar: Zoom into the location that you would like to add Tap the red ‘location’ icon at the bottom left hand corner of the page Tap the plus sign within the black box that pops up next to the orange location icon in the radar. Photo Gallery View Gallery (2 images)

All of you locations will appear within the locations page, where you went to add the locations. The interactive radar will also display a location icon for each of your locations on the map. You can see current conditions for each location at the top of the homepage, where you can swipe through your locations.

How do I remove locations?

From the homepage: Tap the gear icon at the top right-hand corner of the home page Select ‘locations’ Tap the arrow next to the location you want to delete Click the trash can icon Click ‘yes’ to confirm that you would like to delete the location



Why isn’t the temperature bar on my homepage updating?

The temperature bar is, unfortunately, not working for some of our android user. Our developers know this is a problem, and they are working to correct the issue.

How do I show future radar?

Start from the interactive radar. Tap the overlays icon at the top right hand corner of the screen At the top of this page, select ‘Data’ Select either ‘Future Radar (1 hr)’ to move the radar forward one hour or select ‘Future Radar (24 hrs)’ to move the radar forward 24 hours Click the arrow in the top left hand corner of the screen to return to the radar map Click the ‘play’ icon at the bottom of the screen, left of the time-lapse bar or scroll along the time-lapse bar to move the radar forward The time-lapse may require a few second to load after you hit ‘play’



How can I tell what a particular warning is? (Someone saw the polygons elsewhere, and wondered how to know what each means)

From the interactive radar: Tap the overlays icon at the top right hand corner of the screen At the top of this page, select ‘Overlays’ Select ‘NWS Alerts’ Click the arrow in the top left hand corner of the screen to return to the radar map Click on the alert box in question and an orange location icon will appear Click the ‘alert’ icon within the black box that pops up next to the orange location icon If there are multiple alerts in effect, they will be listed. Choose one to see further information about it. Otherwise the National Weather Service’s full alert information box will appear with details on the alert.



Where can I find the 7-day forecast?

From the homepage: Swipe the top bar until you find the location you would like a forecast for Click the anywhere within the top bar displaying the location Scroll down past current conditions and the hourly forecast to see the 7-Day Forecast. The 7-Day forecast lists each day, with our own detailed forecast included.



Why doesn’t the 7-Day forecast match what I saw on TV?