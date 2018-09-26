× Last chance to donate books for United Way’s 2018 Stuff the Bus Drive

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – For the fifth year, the United Way of Athens-Limestone County is collecting books for their Stuff the Bus Drive.

You can drop off new or gently used books of all genres to the United Way office on Marion Street or to designated drop-off locations across the county.

The donated books are sorted by age group, then distributed to Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and Athens Bible School.

The 2018 Stuff the Bus Book Drive ends Sunday, September 30.

Drop-Off Locations:

• Athens First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Hobbs Street, Athens

• Athens State University Center for Lifelong Learning, 121 S. Marion Street, Athens

• First Presbyterian Church, 112 S. Jefferson Street, Athens

• Shanghai Baptist Church, 13435 Elk River Mills Road, Athens

• First National Bank, 1880 U.S. 72 East, Athens

• Joe’s Pharmacy, 27691 Capshaw Road, Harvest

• Casa Blanca, 1802 U.S. 72 East, Athens