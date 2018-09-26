Huntsville Police reopen Winchester Road, North Memorial Parkway intersection

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Huntsville Police have reopened the intersection of Winchester Road and North Memorial Parkway following a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle traveling northbound on Memorial Parkway hit the back of a truck. Police said the driver of the vehicle was injured. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had temporarily shut down northbound lanes on Memorial Parkway and east and westbound lanes of Winchester Road while they worked to clear the road.