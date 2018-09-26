× Grissom JROTC surprises Huntsville WWII Navy Veteran with birthday celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — What started as a simple request turned into a big celebration to thank a local veteran for his service.

After the family of Clarence Owens, a WWII Navy veteran, reached out to Grissom JROTC Instructor LTC (Ret.) Johnnie Richardson to have a few cadets stop by to sing Owens happy birthday, the students decided to go above and beyond.

To honor Owens on his 95th birthday, cadets picked him up in a limo and took him to his surprise celebration at the school. There he was greeted with a saber salute, a performance of “Anchors Aweigh” by the Grissom Band, a video tribute, mementoes, and a birthday cake.

“It was a lot more planning than I imagined, but we are really glad we did it,” explained Grissom JROTC Cadet Madison Golden.

Owens grew up in Huntsville and served in the Navy from 1940-1948. He has also worked with the Huntsville Police Department’s Motorcycle Division, Chrysler, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Cadet Trevor Macdonald emphasized the importance of “honoring our local World War II Veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country.”

LTC Richardson was proud of his cadets for creating a special memory for Owens.

“I thought everybody forgot me,” said Owens. “I sure appreciate it.”