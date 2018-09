× Fort Payne man charged with child sex abuse

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Police have charged a man with multiple counts of sexually abusing a child and say he could face more.

Fort Payne police arrested Gary Houston Day, 65, on Thursday and charged him with three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12.

Police said the alleged abuse was reported Sept. 3.

Police said there could be more charges filed in the case.

Day was jailed on bonds totaling $180,000.