Elkmont student charged with making terrorist threat

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Elkmont High School student faces charges for allegedly making threats against the school. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office charged Kayla Phillips, 18, with making a terrorist threat.

Authorities say a teacher reported the teen to the school resource officer, Deputy Jason Pendergrass, saying Phillips threatened school violence with a gun. Deputy Pendergrass questioned Phillips and took her to the Limestone County jail

Phillips is currently being held in the county jail. No bond has been set at this time.