David will take on Goliath in ‘Survivor’ premiere

This season of “Survivor,” will see the little guys taking on the big guys.

The 37th season of the long-running CBS show has underdogs taking on the favored.

The brand-new castaways will be sorted into two groups: The Davids, who have scratched and clawed their way through life to prove themselves, overcome adversity, and earned everything they’ve got.

And then there’s the Goliaths, who come from a place of privilege and have capitalized on their advantage to crush the competition, be it in business, education, or the professional wrestling ring.

In Wednesday night’s season premiere, a vicious cyclone stirs up emotions on the first day on the island.

Don’t miss the season premiere of “Survivor,” from 7-8:30 p.m. on CBS!