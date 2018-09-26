× Boaz man killed, 1 more injured in Tuesday night wreck

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A Boaz man was killed when he was thrown out of his car in a wreck Tuesday night, Alabama State Troopers said.

Brandon Lee Paul, 24, was driving on Summerville Road Tuesday night when his vehicle ran off the road into a ditch and overturned, troopers said. Paul was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the car, they said.

Paul was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Another person in the car also was thrown out, troopers said. That person was also take to a hospital for treatment. Their condition wasn’t disclosed.

State troopers are still investigating the cause of the wreck.