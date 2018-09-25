× South Alabama authorities searching for man in connection with Huntsville murder

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities were looking for a man Tuesday evening who they believe is linked to a Huntsville murder.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said it was looking for X’Zavier Kamontae Scott, 20, in connection with the stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley, 29. Kelley was found stabbed to death on Green Cove Road over the weekend.

Sheriff Ray Norris said his office received a 911 call Tuesday from a woman in Jackson, Ala. The woman said she had come into contact with a girl who told her she had been kidnapped.

The alleged kidnapping victim said Scott killed Kelley in Huntsville and tossed her body on the side of the road, Norris said. He then stole Kelley’s car, Norris said. The vehicle is a 2006 Nissan Sentra with Alabama plate number 47YC784.

Several agencies are searching for Scott in the area. Norris said they believe he may have left Clarke County.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

They are offering an $2,000 award for information leading to his arrest. If you see Scott call 911.