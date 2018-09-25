Person of interest in Irondale missing persons case arrested in Virginia

Virginia authorities have arrested a man from Fort Payne wanted in the disappearance of his elderly employers who are feared to be dead according to our news partners at AL.com .

Police had been looking for 27-year-old Steven Richard Mulkey, who was working as a maintenance man at the Siesta Motel in Irondale, since Friday. Relatives became worried about the safety of the elderly owners, and police went to do a welfare check.

They didn’t find the couple, but they did find blood and both the motel safe and Mulkey were gone.