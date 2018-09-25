× One killed in explosion at chemical plant in Arab

ARAB, Ala. – Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion at a chemical plant on Guntersville Road in Arab.

Arab Fire Chief Ricky Phillips confirmed that one person, a contractor, died in the explosion at Umicore Specialty Chemicals. No one else was injured.

The explosion happened around 1:40 p.m. when an empty sulphuric acid tank exploded in a new part of the plant that is still under construction.

Authorities say a group of construction workers were tying connections to the tank when it exploded. They were using tools that created sparks and heat. Neither fire nor chemicals were released in the explosion. Officials confirm that there is no hazard to anyone off-site.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

The Arab Fire Department, Arab Police, and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

OSHA will be investigating the incident.

We are working to gather more information on this developing story.