Limestone County Schools superintendent under consideration for Tennessee job

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk is one of six candidates for a job in East Tennessee.

Sisk is under consideration for a director of schools position with the Hawkins County School District.

Wayne Qualls, the consultant who recruited candidates for the position, said he looked for candidates “that can bring significant change in terms of setting a vision.” Sisk’s work in Baldwin and Limestone counties reflects that, he said.

“He has apparently done a good job there,” Qualls said. “He apparently has the skill set for having a vision of what the future of public education will look like.”

Sisk is also eligible to retire in Alabama, Qualls said, which makes moving to Tennessee for another education job an attractive option.

Sisk was hired in Limestone County in 2012. Prior to that, he was the human resources supervisor for Baldwin County Schools.

The Hawkins County Board of Education will interview the six candidates Oct. 11-12. Qualls said the board will determine two finalists after that, and after a second round of interviews with the finalist the board will make a decision.