× Huntsville’s music audit findings will be presented Oct. 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – City officials will present the findings of a music audit conducted earlier this year on Oct. 3 at Campus No. 805.

London-based music consultancy Sound Diplomacy surveyed more than 1,000 people over the summer to hear the public’s thoughts, interests and ideas to create a vibrant music ecosystem in the area..

The open forum and reporting session will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Stone Event Center at Campus No. 805 next Wednesday. The presentation will take place at 6 p.m

Sound Diplomacy’s CEO will be there to review the survey’s results and research findings, as well as Mayor Tommy Battle and other city officials.