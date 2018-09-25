× Huntsville police make 3 arrests in weekend murders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police arrested three people for the murders of two people in the Merrimac Manor community Friday.

Tyree Castile, 22, and two juveniles were charged with capital murder Tuesday morning.

They’re charged with the deaths of Shawntia Jackson, 22, and Dajun Hardy-Sellers, 24, at a home Friday. Police said witnesses told them a child alerted them to the bodies in the home.

Investigators said they believe the killings were drug-related.

All three suspects are being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.