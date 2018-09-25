Get involved: Here are the events you can attend to support the Great Diaper Drive
WHNT News 19 is working with our partners at Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia and The Food Bank of North Alabama to make sure every family in the Tennessee Valley has access to the disposable diapers they need.
There are a number of events planned for the coming weeks that will help support the Great Diaper Drive.
- September 24-30: Statewide Diaper Need Awareness Week – as designated by Governor Kay Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
- October 1: Moms Nigh Out at Spirited Art, 6:30 p.m.
- October 5: Huntsville Botanical Garden Give Back Day – get in free at the garden with a donation of a pack of diapers and wipes
- October 8-19: Walmart Donations
- October 11: Diapers & Drafts at Rocket Republic Brewing Company
- October 15: Stand Up Live featuring Morgan Wallen, 7:00 p.m.
- October 18: The Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day
This effort is sponsored by Crestwood Maternity Center.