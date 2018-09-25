× Get involved: Here are the events you can attend to support the Great Diaper Drive

WHNT News 19 is working with our partners at Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia and The Food Bank of North Alabama to make sure every family in the Tennessee Valley has access to the disposable diapers they need.

There are a number of events planned for the coming weeks that will help support the Great Diaper Drive.

This effort is sponsored by Crestwood Maternity Center.