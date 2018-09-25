Flash flooding possible Wednesday!

Over two inches of rain poured down in Huntsville Tuesday evening, and more is coming Wednesday. It starts early in the day and lasts into the afternoon: persistent, potentially very heavy rainfall for 4 to 6 hours around North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com's Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center outlines a SLIGHT RISK of flash flooding Wednesday; some model guidance projects as much as 5 to 8 inches of rainfall through Thursday (most of it coming on Wednesday).

Be watchful for any flooded roadways as heavy rain is falling. This won't affect every single community. In fact, some may get very little rain while others get 2" to 5" in all. It will be very uneven, so the impact won't be felt equally from one county to the next.

Looking for the forecast? It's always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson's Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt