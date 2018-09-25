Fall premieres continue tonight on CBS!

Nothing like wrapping up a long day with some good TV! Tuesday’s primetime lineup consists of the return of NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans and the premiere of the new, fast-paced drama, FBI.

NCIS – 7 p.m.

Gibbs is assigned the role of acting director while the team searches worldwide for Director Vance’s whereabouts.

FBI – 8 p.m.

After a bomb explosion devastates a residential apartment building, special agents Maggie Bell and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan of the New York office of the FBI investigate a possible war between rival gangs.

NCIS: New Orleans – 9 p.m.

While Pride fights for his life in the ICU, the team scours the city for the hit woman who attempted to assassinate him.