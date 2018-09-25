× Explaining the need for the Great Diaper Drive

Did you know 5.2 million children in the U.S. who are three years or younger live in poor or low-income families? Many families find themselves without a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy – 1 in 3 families, in fact, report experiencing diaper need.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, there is no state or federal child program that allocates dollars specifically for the purchase of diapers. and food stamp’s can’t be used to buy diapers.

The organization also says low-income families often find themselves in a tight spot because they don’t have transportation to go to a “big box” store to buy diapers at a lower price. That means they buy diapers at convenience stores at a higher cost than the average $70-80 a month.

They also point out that most childcare centers – even free and subsidized facilities – require parents to provide disposable diapers. They don’t often accept cloth diapers. That means, the inability to afford diapers may keep parents from being able to go to work or school.

Interested in learning more facts about the need for diapers? Check out this quick-reference fact sheet.

You can help!

You can take action on a baby’s behalf by hosting a diaper shower, of join us on our blitz day to donate diapers and/or wipes. There are also a number of drop-off locations accepting donations from Oct. 9-19.