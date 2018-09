× Everything you need to know about The Great Diaper Drive

Diaper Need – It’s a situation 1 in 3 American families find themselves in.

WHNT News 19 is partnering with Rocket City Mom, iHeartMedia Huntsville, the Food Bank of North Alabama and the Crestwood Maternity Center to provide diapers to those families who need support from the community.

