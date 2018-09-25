× Drop-off locations for the Great Diaper Dive

Thanks for participating in this year’s Great Diaper Drive.

As you know, WHNT News 19 working with our partners at Rocket City Mom, Food Bank of North Alabama and iHeartMedia to collect disposable diapers to go to families in need right here in the Tennessee Valley.

We have a number of drop-off locations accepting diaper and wipe donations that will be delivered to the Food Bank of North Alabama. They will be accepting donations October 9-19.

The following are the cities with Walmart stores that are accepting donations:

All Huntsville super center and neighborhood market locations

Hazel Green

Arab

Fort Payne

Guntersville

Scottsboro

Decatur Supercenter

Both Florence Supercenters

Madison location on Madison Blvd.

Two Covenant Classical Preschool & Daycare locations are also accepting donations:

Jones Valley

Research Park

Can’t make it to any of these locations to drop off your donations? We’re also accepting online donations here.