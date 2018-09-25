× Come meet the WHNT News 19 & WDRM teams at Diaper Drive Blitz Day

MADISON, Ala. – For two weeks, there will be bins placed at various locations across the Tennessee Valley, just waiting for your donations of diapers and wipes to help families in need. That two weeks will culminate with a blitz day – one day near the end of the effort that will be staffed with team members from WHNT News 19 and 102.1 WDRM.

Join us October 18th at the Walmart Supercenter on Madison Blvd. We’ll be there throughout the day starting at 5:00 a.m. We’ll be there accepting your donations until 7:00 p.m.

This could be the perfect time to drop off the diapers & wipes you collect at a “diaper shower” you organize specifically for this drive.

Can’t make it to the Blitz drive or any of our other drop-off locations? We’re also accepting online donations here.

This effort is in partnership with Rocket City Mom, Food Bank of North Alabama and iHeartMedia. The Great Diaper Drive is sponsored by Crestwood Maternity Center.