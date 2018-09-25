Authorities identify Woodville murder victim
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A forensic exam positively identified the body found in Woodville as a missing Huntsville man, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
David Christen Lorenzo Rivamonte’s body was found buried near a home on County Road 86 on Sept. 14.
Brandon Blaine Berry, 31, is charged with Rivamonte’s kidnapping and murder. Court documents indicate Rivamonte was shot with a handgun.
Authorities haven’t said what may have led to the killing. Huntsville police said Rivamonte, 30, was reported missing Sept. 8.
Berry is being held in the Jackson County Jail.