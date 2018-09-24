× Wreath for Veterans preparing for 2018 season, seeking volunteers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Event leaders are beginning to prep Tuesday for a tradition that honors those who have served our country.

Wreath for Veterans has scheduled a Bowmaking Workshop at the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum on Airport Road. The workshop will require volunteers to bring their own scissors and wire cutters.

Here is the following schedule:

Wreath Fluffing & Preparation:

October 22-26, 2018 (Monday through Friday)

9:30 a.m. daily

Huntsville City Schools Warehouse, 714 Bob Wallace Avenue SW Huntsville, AL (The warehouse is located behind the brick City Schools Annex building at the comer of Bob Wallace Ave and L&N Drive).

Please bring gloves, scissors, and wire clippers. Plainly mark with your name.

Wreath Placement:

Valhalla

Date: November 14, 2018 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Valhalla Cemetery, Winchester Road

Maple Hill

Date: November 15, 2018 (Thursday)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Maple Hill Cemetery, corner of California Street and McClung Avenue

Wreath Pick Up:

Valhalla: Date: January 8,2019 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Valhalla Cemetery

Maple Hill

Date: January 9, 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:30 a.m.

A Ceremony will be held on December 15,2018 (Saturday) at 11:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery.

If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Hames at jmwhames@gmail.com or 256-527-8944.