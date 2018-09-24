Wreath for Veterans preparing for 2018 season, seeking volunteers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Event leaders are beginning to prep Tuesday for a tradition that honors those who have served our country.
Wreath for Veterans has scheduled a Bowmaking Workshop at the U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum on Airport Road. The workshop will require volunteers to bring their own scissors and wire cutters.
Here is the following schedule:
Wreath Fluffing & Preparation:
October 22-26, 2018 (Monday through Friday)
9:30 a.m. daily
Huntsville City Schools Warehouse, 714 Bob Wallace Avenue SW Huntsville, AL (The warehouse is located behind the brick City Schools Annex building at the comer of Bob Wallace Ave and L&N Drive).
Please bring gloves, scissors, and wire clippers. Plainly mark with your name.
Wreath Placement:
Valhalla
Date: November 14, 2018 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Valhalla Cemetery, Winchester Road
Maple Hill
Date: November 15, 2018 (Thursday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Maple Hill Cemetery, corner of California Street and McClung Avenue
Wreath Pick Up:
Valhalla: Date: January 8,2019 (Tuesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Place: Valhalla Cemetery
Maple Hill
Date: January 9, 2019 (Wednesday)
Time: 9:30 a.m.
A Ceremony will be held on December 15,2018 (Saturday) at 11:00 am at Maple Hill Cemetery.
If you have any questions, please contact Jennifer Hames at jmwhames@gmail.com or 256-527-8944.