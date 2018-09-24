× National Child Passenger Safety Week 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A national campaign hopes to raise awareness to keep young travelers safe. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children.

National Child Passenger Safety Week runs September 23 – September 29. It ends on National Seat Check Saturday. AAA says most car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly, rendering them virtually ineffective.

Officials say it takes a few extra seconds and can truly mean the difference between life and death.

“You want to make sure you have the appropriate car seat for the weight and height of the child,” said Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire & Rescue. “You want to make sure it’s properly installed, and you want to make sure if you have an older car seat, that it has not been recalled.”

According to AAA, Alabama child passenger safety laws are as follows:

Children ages 6 until 15 are required to wear a seat belt in all seats.

Booster seats or child safety seats are required until age 6.

Children must be in forward-facing seats or convertible seats until age 5 or 40 lbs. Infant seats and convertible seats are required to be rear-facing until the passenger is at least 1 year old or 20 lbs. in weight.

All child restraint laws are standard enforcement.

Violators can face a fine if children are not properly buckled up.

An organization named Safe Kids holds Car Seat Checkup Events throughout the country. Their trained technicians teach you what you need to know to make sure your car seat is properly in place.

This week, Safe Kids Huntsville will hold a check up from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Huntsville Hospital’s Medical Mall at 1963 Memorial Parkway.