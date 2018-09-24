× Madison City Council approves FY19 operating budget

MADISON, Ala. — Monday, the Madison City Council approved a Fiscal Year 19 operating budget during its meeting. Council members said it was the best budget they had seen in years.

Mayor Paul Finley showed a video that highlighted aspects of the budget, including:

A $10 million fund balance

A step increase for employees for the second year in a row

More capital equipment, including police cruisers and fire department cardiac monitors

2 more School Resource Officers, bringing the total up to 11 that the city pays for along with the school system

Repaving Hughes Road

Neighborhood repaving

Constructing a sidewalk on Palmer Road

Park improvements

The Sealy Project and neighboring park

“We pay cash for it, we don’t put it on credit,” Finley said in the video, of the new equipment the city will be able to purchase in this budget. “This is fiducially responsible.”

He later added during Monday’s meeting, “This is the best budget that I have ever been able to move forward, and I can’t wait to see a lot of this happen over the next year.”

“This is the sixth year I’ve been on the finance committee to present a budget to the council for approval, and I feel like this is the best budget that’s been presented,” said Council member Steve Smith.

He added, “Over the years, with all of our department heads watching every dollar that they spend, and council putting [a] policy in place to support them and cut costs where they can, it is starting to pay off. We are generating more cash, we are not financing anything. We are paying cash for all of our capital. We are paying cash for projects. It makes a difference, and we are able to do a lot for our community because of that.”