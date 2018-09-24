Junior League of Huntsville’s 46th annual ‘Apple Annie’ fundraiser a way to give back to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- They say an 'apple a day keeps the doctor away;' but it turns out that apples are doing a lot more than that for the Huntsville Community.

On October 26, members of the Junior League of Huntsville go around the community and sell baskets of apples from Washington State as one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

This is the 46th year for 'Apple Annie' with deep roots in the Huntsville Community.

The apples can be pre-ordered online in amounts ranging from $0.01 to $1,000. The Junior League is selling Honeycrisp and Granny Smith Apples by the crates, half-crates, dozens and gift baskets.

During 'Apple Annie' week, from October 22 to 26, there will be apple sales at several locations throughout Huntsville. Not an apple lover? No problem, you can sponsor the fundraiser instead.

The proceeds help fund various community impact projects:

BIRTHday Books The program delivers a book to every baby born at Huntsville and Madison Hospital this year.

SAIL - Summer Adventures in Learning Works to improve student educational outcomes over the summer helping to overcome summer learning loss.

Butterfly Project Girls from 13 schools in the area are chosen and given a "prom night transformation" as well as 'Monarch Scholarships' towards furthering their education.

The One on One: Let's Read Provides literacy courses for children and encourages and supports parental involvement.



As a fun addition to the fundraising efforts, you can attend an 'Apple Annie Giveback Night' at Yellow Hammer brewery. They'll be brewing a special Kolsch beer and the fundraiser will receive $1 for every Apple Kolsch sold.

To buy apples or sponsor Apple Annie, you can find more information on their website.