Junior League of Huntsville’s 46th annual ‘Apple Annie’ fundraiser a way to give back to the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- They say an 'apple a day keeps the doctor away;' but it turns out that apples are doing a lot more than that for the Huntsville Community.
On October 26, members of the Junior League of Huntsville go around the community and sell baskets of apples from Washington State as one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
This is the 46th year for 'Apple Annie' with deep roots in the Huntsville Community.
The apples can be pre-ordered online in amounts ranging from $0.01 to $1,000. The Junior League is selling Honeycrisp and Granny Smith Apples by the crates, half-crates, dozens and gift baskets.
During 'Apple Annie' week, from October 22 to 26, there will be apple sales at several locations throughout Huntsville. Not an apple lover? No problem, you can sponsor the fundraiser instead.
The proceeds help fund various community impact projects:
- BIRTHday Books
- The program delivers a book to every baby born at Huntsville and Madison Hospital this year.
- SAIL - Summer Adventures in Learning
- Works to improve student educational outcomes over the summer helping to overcome summer learning loss.
- Butterfly Project
- Girls from 13 schools in the area are chosen and given a "prom night transformation" as well as 'Monarch Scholarships' towards furthering their education.
- The One on One: Let's Read
- Provides literacy courses for children and encourages and supports parental involvement.
As a fun addition to the fundraising efforts, you can attend an 'Apple Annie Giveback Night' at Yellow Hammer brewery. They'll be brewing a special Kolsch beer and the fundraiser will receive $1 for every Apple Kolsch sold.
To buy apples or sponsor Apple Annie, you can find more information on their website.
Apple Annie season is officially here! 🍎🍏🍎🍏 Apple pre-sales are live, and all proceeds from these apple sales fund the Junior League of Huntsville’s amazing community impact projects and initiatives - like BIRTHday Books, Butterfly Project, One to One: Lets Read, Children First, Girls on the Run, and Rainbow Rhythm Band! Please use the link below to order apples online or make a tax-deductible donation to the JLH/Apple Annie. This year, we've got crates and half-crates of Honeycrisp and Granny Smith apples for sale as well as mixed crates and half-crates. We also have apple gift baskets and bags, any of which would make wonderful client or teacher appreciation gifts! We will be delivering your apple orders the week of October 20th and will have Apple Annie day-of sales on October 26th all around Huntsville and Madison County. Watch this page for more event details! We'd love to have your support! Visit our online order page to see what's available and place your order! https://members.jlhuntsville.com/?nd=ticket_list&fundraiser_id=41