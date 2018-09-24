× Huntsville City Schools to host community meetings about 3-year strategic plan

Huntsville City School district leaders are asking for input from parents about the 3-year strategic plan. Community conversation meetings will be held from October 16 through October 30, based on the district feeder patterns.

“The 3-year strategic plan will be the roadmap for Huntsville City Schools and will pave the way for the future,” said Superintendent Christie Finley in a statement to parents. “During the School Board work session on September 13, my team and I shared a draft of the plan’s framework. Now, we want your feedback. The plan will have components that support student achievement and well-being, provide professional development for teachers, ensure efficient operations, and strive for community connectedness.”

Those dates are as follows:

District 3: Tuesday, Oct. 16 Grissom High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District 1: Monday, Oct. 22 Jemison High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District 2: Tuesday, Oct. 23 Lee High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District 4: Monday, Oct. 29 Huntsville High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

District 5: Tuesday, Oct. 30 Columbia High School 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



If you are unable to attend, ETV will record each Community Conversation for your viewing. You can also submit feedback by selecting “Contact Us” on the HCS homepage.