Huntsville City Schools to host community meetings about 3-year strategic plan

Posted 10:04 pm, September 24, 2018, by

Huntsville City School district leaders are asking for input from parents about the 3-year strategic plan. Community conversation meetings will be held from October 16 through October 30, based on the district feeder patterns.

“The 3-year strategic plan will be the roadmap for Huntsville City Schools and will pave the way for the future,” said Superintendent Christie Finley in a statement to parents. “During the School Board work session on September 13, my team and I shared a draft of the plan’s framework.  Now, we want your feedback.  The plan will have components that support student achievement and well-being, provide professional development for teachers, ensure efficient operations, and strive for community connectedness.”

Those dates are as follows:

  • District 3:
    • Tuesday, Oct. 16
    • Grissom High School
    • 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • District 1:
    • Monday, Oct. 22
    • Jemison High School
    • 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • District 2:
    • Tuesday, Oct. 23
    • Lee High School
    • 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • District 4:
    • Monday, Oct. 29
    • Huntsville High School
    • 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • District 5:
    • Tuesday, Oct. 30
    • Columbia High School
    • 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, ETV will record each Community Conversation for your viewing. You can also submit feedback by selecting “Contact Us” on the HCS homepage.