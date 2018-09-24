Huntsville City Schools to host community meetings about 3-year strategic plan
Huntsville City School district leaders are asking for input from parents about the 3-year strategic plan. Community conversation meetings will be held from October 16 through October 30, based on the district feeder patterns.
“The 3-year strategic plan will be the roadmap for Huntsville City Schools and will pave the way for the future,” said Superintendent Christie Finley in a statement to parents. “During the School Board work session on September 13, my team and I shared a draft of the plan’s framework. Now, we want your feedback. The plan will have components that support student achievement and well-being, provide professional development for teachers, ensure efficient operations, and strive for community connectedness.”
Those dates are as follows:
- District 3:
- Tuesday, Oct. 16
- Grissom High School
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- District 1:
- Monday, Oct. 22
- Jemison High School
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- District 2:
- Tuesday, Oct. 23
- Lee High School
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- District 4:
- Monday, Oct. 29
- Huntsville High School
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- District 5:
- Tuesday, Oct. 30
- Columbia High School
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
If you are unable to attend, ETV will record each Community Conversation for your viewing. You can also submit feedback by selecting “Contact Us” on the HCS homepage.