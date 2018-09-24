× Grab your furry friend and take a walk in the Huntsville Botanical Garden for free!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Healthy Huntsville is partnering with ‘Fidos After Five,’ to kick off the fall season with a walk around the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

The walk will take place Wednesday, September 26 at 6 p.m. Admission to the garden is free when you let the front desk know you are there for the Healthy Huntsville walk.

Participants are encouraged to bring their leashed pets along to enjoy some exercise.

No pet? No worries! Huntsville Animal Services will be in attendance with pups looking for forever families. Participants will be able to interact with the foster dogs and take them on the walk to see if they want to take them home.

Healthy Huntsville focuses on the core concepts of nutrition and exercise to encourage local residents to embrace healthy lifestyles. We Walk Huntsville members will be set up with a booth to provide more information on the benefits of walking, as well as different opportunities to walk with groups throughout Huntsville and Madison County.

