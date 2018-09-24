× Governor Kay Ivey declares week of September 24th as ‘Diaper Need Awareness Week’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — In an effort to “ensure that infants and toddlers are clean, healthy and dry,” Governor Kay Ivey has issued a proclamation declaring the week of September 24 through September 30 — ‘Diaper Awareness Week.’

The proclamation encourages Alabama citizens to donate generously to diaper banks, drives and organizations that distribute diapers to help alleviate the state’s diaper need.

The document states that there are no government assistance programs for parents looking to buy or get diapers and enough diapers can cost as much as six-percent of a full-time minimum wage worker’s salary.

The governor applauded community organizations that distribute diapers to families in need like Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, The Food Bank of North Alabama, Junior League of Birmingham, Magnolia Church Bundle of Blessings, Little Angels and The Second Beginning.

Huntsville and Madison City mayors have also signed proclamations in recognition of ‘Diaper Awareness Week.’