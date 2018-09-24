Free movie ticket with blood donation at Huntsville Hospital donor center during month of October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — During the month of October, LifeSouth is offering blood donors a free Fandango movie ticket for helping save lives in the community.

Donors can save their money for popcorn when they give blood at the LifeSouth donor center in Huntsville Hospital. The center is located on the main floor of the hospital at 101 Sively Road.

LifeSouth says donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed. For additional information call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or click here.

Starting October 1, the donor center will have new hours of operation.