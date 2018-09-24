× Franklin County opens a non-typical disaster relief donation center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – An entire county in northwest Alabama is coming together to collect disaster relief items for the Carolina’s. But this isn’t your normal donation drive, the items being asked for will help residents for the months ahead.

You can’t miss the tractor-trailer parked in front of Walmart on U.S. Highway 43 in Russellville, it is donation central.

“People are thinking, ‘people are displaced and they need food, water, clothing’, and those types of things. We don’t think about the long-term effect of having to come back in and then clean-up afterwards,” said Russellville Police Chief Chris Hargett.

Leaders from across the county are not asking for the normal donations. The boxes on the trailer will be filled with necessities for long-term recovery.

“We’re thinking outside the box,” explained Franklin County EMA Director Jody Hitt. “When people get back home, everything is going to be ruined. From hammers to their shop-vac’s; to get the stuff back in order for them to carry on with their lives.”

Gloves, garbage bags, brooms, and hammers. Thing’s residents can use to tear out the water soaked contents of their homes in the Carolina’s.

Franklin County residents know all to well how long it takes to recover from a natural disaster, and any help they give our neighbors on the east coast is payback.

“This is just our way of giving back for those who that helped us back in 2011 when we had the bad tornado,” stated Hargett.

Through Saturday, the disaster relief trailer will be parked here and accepting all donations residents are willing to give. If you can’t make it to Walmart on U.S. Highway 43 in Russellville, donations can be dropped off at any town hall in Franklin County through Friday.

Here is a list of the items in which organizers are looking for:

Hammer’s (claw, sledge, rip)

Shovels

Flat pry bars, crowbars

Pliers (side-cutters, nippers)

Hand scoops

Push brooms, brooms, and dustpans

Garbage bags (all sizes)

Rolls of plastic or tarps

Disinfectants (wipes, bleach, spray bottles)

Dust masks

Safety glasses

Gloves (all sizes)

Shop Vacs

Batteries (all sizes)

Flashlights