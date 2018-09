Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Firefighters continue to work to put out an early morning fire at a home in Limestone County.

Limestone House Fire: volunteers on the scene of a house fire on Brooks Dr. the home is a total loss. @whnt pic.twitter.com/M799KjJUqi — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) September 24, 2018

Crews responded to the home on Brooks Drive in Athens at approximately 5:15 a.m. Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the single-story home. They confirm the home is a total loss.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant for about a year now and that the homeowners wanted to have it demolished.