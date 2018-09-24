Decatur man dead in motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is dead after crashing his motorcycle at the intersection of Simmons Drive and Puckett Avenue according to officials. Authorities say 28-year-old Cody Lee Morgan

Decatur Fire & Rescue, Decatur Police Department and First Response Ambulance Service responded to reports of the crash around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Morgan was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Emergency Department with life-threatening injuries.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the emergency department according to Decatur Police.

Officials are still investigating.