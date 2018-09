× Blue Bell releases ‘Spiced Pumpkin Pecan’ seasonal flavor just in time for fall

Pumpkin lovers rejoice! Blue Bell has announced a limited time ice cream flavor that is perfect for the start of fall.

Their Spiced Pumpkin Pecan Ice Cream will be available in stores starting today. According to Blue Bell, the ice cream will only be available in half gallons.

The seasonal flavor combines spiced pumpkin ice cream and sugar-coated pecans with a cinnamon-honey-praline sauce.