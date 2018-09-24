× A week of new CBS premieres starts tonight!

The fall season kicks off this week with season premieres of old CBS favorites and some newcomers! The Big Bang Theory – 7 p.m. In the final season’s premiere episode, Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York; Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents; Koothrappali insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war.

Young Sheldon – 7:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Sheldon dismantles the refrigerator to stop it from humming; he gets a paper route to pay for its repair.

Magnum P.I. - 8 p.m.

A decorated former Navy SEAL returns home from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Hawaii. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, Theodore “TC” Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. Suspicious of Magnum’s casual attitude and presence at his crime scenes, Detective Gordon Katsumoto (Tim Kang) finds that he and Magnum are more alike than either of them care to admit. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

Bull - 9 p.m.

He’s tan, he’s rested and in better shape than ever before. After experiencing a heart attack on the season 2 finale, Dr. Jason Bull returns to his practice a changed man. Will it last?

Bull starts back to work with a new rich client for the firm to represent: an insurance company being sued by a dying mother for denying coverage of her liver transplant.