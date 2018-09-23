Week 4 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 4 of the high school football season!

5. Westminster Christian vs. Clements - Ian Theis gathers the high snap and drops it right in the hands of Sam Sheppard, who contorts his body to make the catch. He'll take it in for 6. Theis would account for 8 touchdowns on the night, becoming just the 12th player in AHSAA history to do so.

4. Grissom vs. Austin - Caleb Peake airs it out for Jerwuan Thomas who is wide open. Thomas puts on the breaks and walks it in for 6. C'mon man, don't do the defender like that. Thomas earns himself a spot on the top plays. Austin though gets the last laugh.

3. JPII vs. North Jackson - Lee Witherspoon is back for another week. He takes the hand off to the right side, cuts left and he's gone. Just a casual 359-yards and 5 touchdowns on 13 carries. Yes, you heard me right .13 carries. He had 3 scores on the first quarter alone.

2. East Limestone vs. Scottsboro - Indians backed up in their own territory. Andrew Parris connects with Ashton Lockett across the middle. Lockett breaks one tackle, and he's got a full head of steam. A few defenders to beat. Can he get to the pylon? He's knocked out of bounds just short, but the play flips the field for East Limestone.

1. Boaz vs. Pisgah - The Eagles cough up the ball. Alex Tarvin scoops it. And you know what happens after the scoop? The score! Tarvin breaks one tackle then gets on his horse. 85 yards. Reservations for 6.