Selma police officer in stable condition after ‘ambush’ while on duty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Selma Police Department officer is in stable condition after being shot in the chest twice according to Birmingham CBS affiliate WIAT and our news partners at AL.com. Department Cheif Spencer Collier said the officer was shot at while on duty in his squad car after leaving a homicide scene that had happened two hours earlier.

“He received multiple gunshots from multiple-caliber weapons” Collier said. The officer, whose name has not been released, was hit twice in the chest, the bullets penetrating his vest. “By the grace of God, it looks like he is going to be OK,” Collier added.

Officials say the incident happened around 3:50 a.m. Sunday while traveling up Furniss Avenue toward Lauderdale St. Collier said the officer responded correctly by accelerating out of the area where he was being attacked, between Goodwill and a Custom Auto Sales store.

District Attorney of Dallas County Michael Jackson said, “The officer was being followed.”

The investigation is still underway.