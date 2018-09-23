Possible expansion coming to Madison City Schools with possible property tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- Madison City Schools is one of the fastest growing school districts in the state and while that growth is good news, space is becoming scarce.

"We'll have to do some major rezoning to move people around and no matter what we do with rezoning in three years we're gonna be out of space," said Superintendent Robby Parker.

Parker says the district needs a new elementary and middle school, additions to the James Clemens and Bob Jones High School campuses, growth of the Pre-K program and more security at schools.

What can help them make it happen? 12 mills of additional property tax, Parker says. That tax would equal about $120 a year on a $100,000 home and an additional $120 for every $100,000.

To put that into perspective, if your home costs $300,000 and you bought a 99-cent coffee from McDonald's every day for a year you'd pay $360 and that's what you'd be paying with this property tax.

Parker believes this is the best thing for the district, and he says many members of the community agree with him.

"Everybody that's coming to me is saying why have we waited this long?" Parker said. "They want to do whatever it takes to keep Madison City Schools as strong as it can be."

Parker says this tax will help the district adapt to its rapid growth, and he's hoping for legislative and community support.

There will be two more strategic planning meetings for the community's feedback. Superintendent Parker says if it goes well, he will try to get the property tax on the ballot.

The next community meeting is set for 6 p.m. on October 3 at Horizon Elementary.