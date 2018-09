× One person dead after possible vehicle versus pedestrian accident, Huntsville Police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department confirms one person died Saturday night after a possible vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Green Cove Road.

Police say they responded to a call after 8 p.m Saturday . Upon arrival, they found the body near Ivory Lane on the road.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The cause of death is under review.