Madison County Schools gave the most AP exams in the state

MADISON COUNTY Ala. -- Madison County Schools earned the achievement of having the most advanced placement qualifying test scores in the entire state of Alabama.
They also gave a record number of AP exams, for the district, as well as the most in the state. Over 3,100 Madison County students took AP exams last school year, and over 1,100 of those students earned qualifying scores.
"If there's a state championship trophy we're just claiming it, that we're the state champion in AP qualifying scores," said Matt Massey, the Superintendent Madison County Schools.
A qualifying AP test score earns students college credit and therefore saves them money, he said.
"Hazel Green had 70 freshmen that passed the AP World History exam," said Massey. "So if you think world history is a three-hour credit, tuitions $400 an hour, that's $1,200 a course. So you think that t1,200 times 1,100, we saved over a million dollars in tuition for our families."
Massey said even if students don't earn a qualifying score, the course still prepares students for college. He said research shows that students who take AP classes are more likely to earn a four-year degree in four years.
He said they first focused on math, science, and English courses, then AP history options as well as computer science.